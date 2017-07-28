Eagle Herald











Jul 28, 2:00 AM EDT

'Walking Dead' panel called off for stuntman's funeral


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Girls Trip' star says idea of working with Cosby is a joke

'Walking Dead' panel called off for stuntman's funeral

Sarah Silverman's show asks divided US to give love a chance

White House aide's tirade tests editors and producers

'Mindy Project' final season promises clarity on key romance

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The AMC channel says a producers' panel discussion for "The Walking Dead" is off because it conflicts with the funeral for a stuntman killed in an on-set fall.

In a statement Thursday, AMC said some of the five producers scheduled to appear on the weekend panel will be attending services for 33-year-old stuntman John Bernecker.

Authorities in Georgia said that Bernecker died July 12 after falling head-first onto concrete instead of on padding meant to cushion his roughly 22-foot (7-meter) fall from a balcony. The accident occurred on the show's set south of Atlanta.

The discussion, planned Saturday with the Television Critics Association, was to mark the upcoming eighth season of the zombie apocalypse drama.

A Comic-Con panel with some stars and some producers proceeded last week in San Diego.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.