Eagle Herald











Aug 3, 3:22 PM EDT

How does Jack die? Answer coming in 'This is Us' season 2


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
NBC announced season 2 for 'Will & Grace' reboot pre-debut

Dick Wolf: Menendez brothers got too harsh of a sentence

How does Jack die? Answer coming in 'This is Us' season 2

Miller comments on Lazarus poem echo far right opinions

The 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend' gets a diagnosis in season 3

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The tragedy looming over "This is Us" will be revealed in season two: how doting family man Jack dies.

That's according to Dan Fogelman, creator of NBC's time-shifting hit drama series. He told a TV critics' meeting Thursday that the answer will come during the show's sophomore season, which begins Sept. 26.

The question has gripped viewers as part of the show's deft handling of the multigenerational trials of Jack and Rebecca, their three children and family circle.

Fogelman said the season debut episode will create "some momentum" toward filling in the blanks about Jack's fate.

"This is Us" is nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, including best drama series and a nod for Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack opposite Mandy Moore's Rebecca.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.