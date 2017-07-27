Eagle Herald











Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

By NICOLE EVATT
Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- "Girls Trip" breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby.

Haddish told reporters Thursday that she made the remarks during a day of interviews and was trying to be funny while reflecting a fearless approach to her work.

She said it was "not the best joke" and clarified: "I don't agree with what he did or anything."

Haddish later told The Associated Press that she had done more than 20 interviews that day.

"In every interview you have to be humorous because you're considered a comedian, right? So I was trying to be humorous and maybe it was not the best joke," she said. "It was a joke. But at the end of the day, the whole point of it was to say I'm not afraid of the big bad wolf."

Haddish appeared at the Television Critics Association's summer meeting to discuss her role in Tracy Morgan's new TBS comedy, "The Last O.G." Morgan plays a man just released from prison after 15 years. Haddish plays his former girlfriend who has moved on.

The actress is on a high after receiving overwhelming accolades for her performance in "Girls Trip," but says her bank account "don't show movie star yet."

"That's the part I'm waiting on," she said. "When do that happen? They say like nine months. It's like a baby. I'm waiting for the delivery."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

