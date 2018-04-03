Eagle Herald











Apr 3, 10:10 AM EDT

Cardi B to co-host 'Tonight Show' alongside Jimmy Fallon


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Cardi B isn't just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on "The Tonight Show" - she'll also be asking questions.

The hip-hop star will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon. Cardi B is set to perform and promote her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy."

It will be Cardi B's third appearance on the late-night show. Other guests for Monday's show have not yet been announced.

The co-hosting gig will follow Cardi B's stint as the musical guest on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," which will be hosted by Chadwick Boseman.

Cardi B received two Grammy nominations for her breakthrough single, "Bodak Yellow."

"Invasion of Privacy" is set to be released Friday.

