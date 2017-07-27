Eagle Herald











Jul 27, 6:28 PM EDT

Tracy Morgan relishes post-crash chance to be 'better man'

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Tracy Morgan relishes post-crash chance to be 'better man'

Rx for Dr. McDreamy: Boxing lessons this summer in Maine

Fox News spends bucks to poke fun at The New York Times

Fox spends bucks to poke fun at The New York Times

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon producing Showtime drama pilot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Tracy Morgan has a ready answer when asked about getting a second chance after his near-fatal crash three years ago.

"Thank God. That's all I've gotta say," Morgan told a TV critics' meeting Thursday, where he was promoting his new TBS comedy "The Last O.G."

In 2014, the former "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" star suffered severe head trauma when a truck slammed into the back of the limo van he was riding in. Comedian James McNair, his friend and collaborator, was killed.

Morgan said his brush with death had a profound effect on him. That includes the kind of sitcom he's doing. In "The Last O.G.," Morgan plays an ex-con, Tray, who finds the life and the Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood he left behind is gone.

Morgan has surrounded himself with a strong cast, including "Girls Trip" breakout star Tiffany Haddish and Cedric the Entertainer. Why didn't he just go with a "Tracy Morgan Show" that gave him all the laughs?

"Maybe I'm just a better man since the accident. Maybe I'm just a better man," he said. "It ain't about me. It's bigger than me."

He indicated the physical effects of the crash may not be entirely in the past, saying people around him on set makes sure he takes regular breaks during the workday.

"The Last O.G." co-stars Haddish as Tray's ex-girlfriend, Shay, the mother of twins he didn't know he had. In the 15 years he was imprisoned, Shay moved on, marrying a successful man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise the children.

Gaul's character is white, and Morgan said the sitcom is deliberately inclusive.

New York is home to more than black people, and all lives matter, he said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.