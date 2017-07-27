Eagle Herald











Jul 27, 3:49 PM EDT

Tracy Morgan relishes post-crash chance to be 'better man'


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Tracy Morgan has a ready answer when asked about getting a second chance after his near-fatal crash three years ago.

At a TV critics' meeting Thursday, Morgan replied simply: "Thank God. That's all I've gotta say."

Morgan says he's a better man since the 2014 roadway accident that left him critically injured and killed his friend, comedian James McNair.

Morgan's remarks were made during a Q&A session to promote his new TBS comedy series, "The Last O.G." He plays an ex-con who finds the life and New York neighborhood he left behind is gone.

The series co-stars Tiffany Haddish, breakout star of the new movie "Girls Trip." In the TBS sitcom debuting in October, Haddish plays Morgan's ex-girlfriend who's moved on to a successful marriage.

