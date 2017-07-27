Eagle Herald











Jul 27, 4:55 PM EDT

Showtime sets a Donald Trump cartoon from Stephen Colbert


NEW YORK (AP) -- Showtime has elected to air a cartoon series about the Donald Trump White House.

The 10 half-hours of what Showtime calls a workplace comedy will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert for premiere this fall. No date was specified.

Showtime says the series, so far untitled, will satirically deconstruct life in the White House-hold with family members, insiders, world leaders and even rival Democrats taking part.

This animated portrayal of Trump is a popular recurring feature on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The Showtime series will team Colbert with his "Late Show" executive producer Chris Licht. Production turnaround time will be swift, enabling current events to play a role in the show.

