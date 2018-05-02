Eagle Herald











Comic Tom Arnold on the hunt for Donald Trump tapes

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tom Arnold's obsession with President Donald Trump's past is becoming a television series.

Vice Media said Wednesday that it is starting production on a new series with the comedian called "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes." With the infamous "Access Hollywood" outtakes as an inspiration, Arnold says he wants to look for other material left in the president's past and probably in entertainment company vaults.

The Viceland cable network, where the show will air, calls the series "All the President's Men" crossed with "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

He announced it on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show. Stern is in possession of some intriguing Trump tapes of his own, based on the president's appearances on the DJ's raunchy show.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

