Eagle Herald











Mar 20, 7:28 PM EDT

Penelope Cruz to play Versace in 'American Crime Story'

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

NEW YORK (AP) -- Penelope Cruz is headed to television to play fashion designer Donatella Versace in the third installment of "American Crime Story" on FX.

The Academy Award-winning actress will star in the 10-episode series focused on the 1997 slaying of Versace's brother, Gianni. Donatella Versace took over the famed fashion house after her brother was killed.

Co-executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the Versace story is expected to air in early 2018.

Cruz won a supporting actress Oscar in 2009 for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," directed by Woody Allen. She has appeared in numerous other films including the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" with Johnny Depp.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.