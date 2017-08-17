NEW YORK (AP) -- For all the words flowing since last weekend in Charlottesville, the most striking television reporting has been Vice Media's insider account of the white nationalist movement and the aftermath of their demonstration.

Correspondent Elle (EL-lee) Reeve's story was first shown on HBO's "Vice News Tonight" on Monday and has been viewed more than 36 million times on television and streaming platforms. She's been covering the white nationalist movement for a year and a half, and used that knowledge to display the demonstrators' attitudes.

It was a vivid illustration of the type of immersive reporting that Vice seeks. In the process, she's put a newscast that debuted last October on the map.