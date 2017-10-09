Eagle Herald











Meghan McCain joins ABC's 'The View' as newest co-host


NEW YORK (AP) -- Meghan McCain was welcomed to the air Monday as the newest co-host of ABC's "The View."

McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain, will represent a conservative perspective on the daily chat show. She replaces conservative commentator Jedediah Bila, who exited "The View" last month.

McCain joins a panel that also includes moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Paula Faris.

Most recently, McCain served as host on Fox News' "Outnumbered."

"The View" airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Eastern on ABC.

