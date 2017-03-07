Eagle Herald











Mar 7, 9:04 AM EST

'Will & Grace' stars share pictures from series' revival

AP Photo
AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Will & Grace' stars share pictures from series' revival

'SNL' star Pete Davidson gets sober, returns to public life

Vet singer plays Doctor Grenvil in Met Opera's 'Traviata'

Historic drama 'Underground' reflects on state of US

Robert Osborne, genial face of TCM, dead at 84

The cast of "Will & Grace" has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at production of the series' revival.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally shared images on social media over the weekend from the set of the NBC sitcom.

Messing shared a selfie of the group with the caption, "Yeah, this weekend was a little fun." Hayes described returning to his role as "just like riding a bike."

NBC announced in January that it was reviving the series for a 10-episode run set to air next television season. It originally ran from 1998 to 2006.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.