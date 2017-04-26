Eagle Herald











Apr 26, 6:55 PM EDT

YouTube announces music competition series for emerging acts

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) -- YouTube is launching a new music competition series for emerging artists featuring Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato and Jason Derulo.

Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America announced Wednesday that "Best.Cover.Ever" will debut on YouTube later this year.

Ludacris will host the series, where pop stars will give budding artists a chance to perform a cover of one of their songs. The winner will perform a duet version of the song with the star, which will debut on YouTube.

Fans can submit videos through May 19 for the first phase. The songs include Backstreet Boys' "As Long As You Love Me," Lovato's "Confident" and Derulo's "Trumpets."

Additional artist-participants will be announced at a later date.

----

Online:

https://thebestcoverever.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

