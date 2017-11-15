Eagle Herald











Twitter, BuzzFeed join for breezy online morning show


NEW YORK (AP) -- Twitter and BuzzFeed initially planned to start their new morning show, "AM to DM," each weekday at 8 a.m. Then they considered their likely audience, and scheduled it for 10.

Now there's time to wake up leisurely, have coffee and fire up your smartphone. Four-fifths of the audience is under age 35, just like hosts Isaac Fitzgerald and Saeed (SAH-eed) Jones. They don't have to get up at an ungodly hour, either. It's all so civilized.

Launched quietly in late September from a studio in BuzzFeed's Manhattan office, "AM to DM" is a breezy mix of news and pop culture. Viewers can click on Twitter and watch the stream live, or catch highlights later in the day. The show relies heavily on the two collaborating companies for content.

