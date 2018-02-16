Eagle Herald











Feb 16, 6:13 PM EST

ESPN radio station to take over broadcasts of UConn games


STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- An ESPN radio station will take over broadcasts of University of Connecticut sports games next fall in a multimillion dollar deal that will dump another station that has been the voice of the Huskies for 26 years.

The 10-year deal was announced Friday, the same day Farmington-based WTIC-AM says it couldn't reach an agreement to renew its contract.

The new contract involves IMG, the multimedia rights holder for UConn athletics, and iHeartMedia and its 97.9 ESPN station in Hartford. The station will broadcast football, men's and women's basketball and men's hockey games.

The New Haven Register reports that Athletic Director David Benedict called WTIC a "great partner" and said the decision was difficult.

Phil Zachary, a senior vice president at WTIC owned Entercom Communications, says he couldn't justify paying what UConn and IMG sought.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.