Eagle Herald











Feb 15, 9:31 AM EST

Under Armour CEO responds to criticism of Trump praise

AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The CEO of Baltimore-based sports apparel company Under Armour is responding to criticism he received after calling President Donald Trump "an asset to the country."

Kevin Plank wrote an open letter to Baltimore published as a full-page advertisement in The Baltimore Sun Wednesday. He wrote that his choice of words during an interview with CNBC last week "did not accurately reflect my intent." Three celebrities the company sponsors - basketball star Stephen Curry, actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and ballerina Misty Copeland - were among those voicing concerns about his praise of Trump.

Plank says the company stands for equal rights and job creation and believes "immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America." He says the company opposes the president's travel ban.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.