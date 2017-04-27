|
How United selects passengers for involuntary bumping
In a report being issued Thursday about the April 9 dragging incident involving a passenger on an overcrowded United Express plane, United spelled out how it selects passengers for involuntary bumping.
United says the process is automated - gate agents don't decide who stays and who goes.
-First, anyone without a seat assignment is denied boarding.
-Passengers who paid the least for their ticket top the list for being bumped involuntarily.
-Passengers who paid the same fare are sorted by when they checked in for the flight.
-Customers with status in United's MileagePlus frequent-flyer program won't be bumped unless everyone on the plane has status, in which case the people with the lowest status get bumped first.
-Unaccompanied minors and passengers with disabilities won't be bumped.
Source: Company's "United Express Flight 3411 Review and Action Report"
