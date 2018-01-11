Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 11, 5:24 PM EST

US military probes video of possible shots at civilian truck

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

Latest News
US: American soldier wounded in Afghan attack

Afghan president frees 75 prisoners loyal to former warlord

Afghan official abducted in Pakistan is released

US soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

The Latest: Toll from Afghan funeral bombing rises to 17
Multimedia
US troops spending Christmas

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. military is investigating a video posted on an Internet website showing what appears to be a U.S. service member shooting at a civilian truck while driving in Afghanistan.

A U.S. official says the weapons and equipment in the video suggest it could involve U.S. special operations forces and was likely taken last March. The official spoke anonymously to discuss details of the ongoing investigation.

U.S. Central Command says the video posted on YouTube triggered serious concerns. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, head of the command, says he is disappointed in the video, and is concerned that the American people and the Afghans will believe U.S. troops "are callous and indifferent" to the suffering of innocent people.

Command spokesman Col. John Thomas says officials will take appropriate action.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.