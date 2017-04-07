Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 7, 11:57 AM EDT

The Latest: Trump having 'very interesting' time with Xi

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it's been "very interesting" to spend time with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his delegation.

Trump and Xi are spending part of Friday in talks at Trump's estate in Florida.

Officials have said the leaders are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear ambitions and trade, among other issues important to the world's two biggest economies.

Trump says they made "tremendous progress" over dinner Thursday, and he's predicting that even more progress will be made before Xi departs later Friday.

He says their relationship is "outstanding."

Xi said a few words afterward in Chinese, but no translator was president. Trump jokingly said he agrees with whatever Xi said.

---

3:30 a.m.

The U.S. missile strikes on Syria are overshadowing the second day of talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng).

When the leaders meet Friday, North Korea's nuclear ambitions and the U.S-China trade imbalance as well as other points of tension are expected to be discussed.

Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Xi and his wife for dinner Thursday night at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida. Not long after dinner the U.S. announced the missile barrage on an air base in Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians.

The White House has downplayed expectations for a breakthrough on U.S-China issues like trade and tariffs, insisting that the 24-hour summit is mostly an introductory meeting for Trump and Xi.

