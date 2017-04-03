Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 3, 12:07 PM EDT

Trump welcomes Egyptian president

By VIVIAN SALAMA
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Latest News
4,300-year-old pyramid discovered in Egypt
Women join fight against female circumcision
Cheap electronics threaten Egyptian repairmen
Egypt's judges, Parliament at sharp odds over bill

In DC visit, Egypt's el-Sissi to test 'chemistry' with Trump

Bomb in Egypt Nile Delta city kills 1 policeman, injures 15

Moody's sees Egypt's economy growing but reforms slipping

Israel warns citizens against visiting Egypt's Sinai

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is welcoming Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (AHB'-del fat-AH' el-SEE'-see) to the White House.

The Egyptian president arrived Monday morning. Trump greeted him with a handshake before the pair headed inside.

Topics el-Sissi may broach with the new president include military aid for the country.

Trump has repeatedly mentioned Egypt as one of the Muslim-majority allies that the U.S. should maintain its partnership with in the fight against extremists like the Islamic State group.

The White House welcome comes after a tense relationship between Egypt's leader and the previous administration.

Former President Barack Obama never invited el-Sissi to the White House and allowed his administration to repeatedly admonish his government over its human rights record. Obama also briefly suspended some U.S. military aid.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.