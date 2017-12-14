Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 14, 12:52 PM EST

Haley unveils missile parts, says proof Iran arming Houthis

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

Latest News
Polish official says Putin responsible for 2010 plane crash

Russia moves to block Khodorkovsky's news website

Russian court freezes assets of major conglomerate

Most fake bomb calls that beset Russia coming from Syria

Russian security agency says it busts IS suicide bomber cell
The Latest: Putin backs efforts to find kids of IS fighters

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations says "undeniable" evidence proves Iran is violating international law by funneling missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is unveiling recently declassified evidence including segments of missiles launched at Saudi Arabia from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. She's displaying the missile parts in a hanger at a military base in Washington.

Haley says the missile parts bear markings showing they originate in Iran and that they have technical specifications that are specific to Iranian-manufactured weapons.

Haley says it proves "blatant violations" of U.N. Security Council resolutions while the international community was "looking the other way" because of the nuclear deal. She says the U.S. will now rally other nations to push back on Iran's behavior.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.