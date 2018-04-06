Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 6, 3:33 PM EDT

Trump to dine with Macron at Mount Vernon


Latest News
Frank Bauer, voice of French wartime resistance, dies at 99

Paris conference raises over $11 billion to help Lebanon

New French unrest: Students, medics protest Macron reforms

French minister punishes sex harassment at military school

French cardinal to stand trial in sex abuse cover-up case

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron at a private dinner at Mount Vernon as part of a state visit later this month.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that Trump and first lady Melania Trump would dine with Macron and his wife on the first night of their visit in late April.

Sanders said the home of President George Washington served as a "beautiful reminder of France's unique status as America's very first ally going all the way back to the revolution."

Macron is making the first state visit of Trump's presidency. He will be welcomed with a South Lawn arrival ceremony and a state dinner.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.