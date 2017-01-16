Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 16, 10:14 AM EST

Obama issues warning on 1st anniversary of Iran nuclear deal

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama is marking the first anniversary of the Iran nuclear deal by warning the Trump administration that the accord can't easily be undone and is preferable to war.

Obama says the agreement is the product of years of work between Iran and six world powers, not just between the U.S. and Iran. He says a diplomatic solution that keeps Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is preferable to an "unconstrained" Iranian nuclear program or another war in the Middle East.

President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Friday, vowed at times during the presidential campaign either to walk away from the deal or to renegotiate it.

Iran agreed in 2015 to limit its ability to enrich uranium in exchange for the removal of some international economic sanctions.

