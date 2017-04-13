WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the brother of a well-known Iranian general.

A Treasury Department statement says sanctions were imposed on the Tehran Prisons Organization and Sohrab Soleimani in connection with serious human rights abuses in Iran. Soleimani is a senior official in the organization.

The statement says the action reflects deep concern regarding human rights in Iran.

Soleimani is the younger brother of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of Iran's elite Quds force who also advised Iraq's Shiite militias in their fight against the Islamic State group.

The Treasury Department says the prison organization is responsible for, or complicit in, the detention of many prisoners of conscience and well-documented accounts of their mistreatment and abuse.