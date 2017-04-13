Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 13, 3:03 PM EDT

US imposes sanctions on brother of Iranian general


Latest News
Russia asked to end alleged killings of gays in Chechnya

Riot police raid home of Russian nationalist leader

European court rules against Russia over 2004 school siege

Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties

Czech court to rule on Russian hacker extradition in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the brother of a well-known Iranian general.

A Treasury Department statement says sanctions were imposed on the Tehran Prisons Organization and Sohrab Soleimani in connection with serious human rights abuses in Iran. Soleimani is a senior official in the organization.

The statement says the action reflects deep concern regarding human rights in Iran.

Soleimani is the younger brother of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of Iran's elite Quds force who also advised Iraq's Shiite militias in their fight against the Islamic State group.

The Treasury Department says the prison organization is responsible for, or complicit in, the detention of many prisoners of conscience and well-documented accounts of their mistreatment and abuse.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.