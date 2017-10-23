|
Qatar opens new military office in DC, showing US close ties
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The government of Qatar is opening a new military office in Washington as it works to show close security ties to the United States.
Qatar's defense ministry inaugurated the military attaché office Monday in the Georgetown neighborhood, a few blocks from Qatar embassy. Military officials from the U.S. and other countries attended as the Qatari and American national anthems were played.
Staff Brig. Gen. Yousef al-Kuwari is the Qatari defense attaché. He says six officers and one non-commissioned officer will be posted to the office, representing Qatar's army, navy, air force and special forces.
Qatar is seeking to cast itself as a reliable U.S. counterterrorism partner amid a Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis. U.S. has found itself in the middle of Qatar and its neighbors, who accuse Qatar of supporting extremism.
