Oct 23, 12:41 PM EDT

Qatar opens new military office in DC, showing US close ties

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The government of Qatar is opening a new military office in Washington as it works to show close security ties to the United States.

Qatar's defense ministry inaugurated the military attaché office Monday in the Georgetown neighborhood, a few blocks from Qatar embassy. Military officials from the U.S. and other countries attended as the Qatari and American national anthems were played.

Staff Brig. Gen. Yousef al-Kuwari is the Qatari defense attaché. He says six officers and one non-commissioned officer will be posted to the office, representing Qatar's army, navy, air force and special forces.

Qatar is seeking to cast itself as a reliable U.S. counterterrorism partner amid a Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis. U.S. has found itself in the middle of Qatar and its neighbors, who accuse Qatar of supporting extremism.

