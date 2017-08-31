AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 31, 12:31 PM EDT

US shutters Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

Latest News
Russian activist Navalny launches new attack on Putin

Studios of controversial Russian film director assailed

Russia security agency uncovers IS attack plot, detains 2

Sweden, Denmark say Russian fake news a threat

Russia warns US against news sanctions on North Korea
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The United States is retaliating against Russia by forcing closure of its consulate in San Francisco and scaling back its diplomatic presence in Washington and New York.

The State Department says move is in response to the Kremlin forcing a cut in U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow. Spokesman Heather Nauert says the move brings the U.S. and Russia into "parity," with each having three consulates in the other country.

Moscow forced the cut in American diplomatic staff earlier this year in retaliation for U.S. sanctions. Washington had to reduce its diplomatic staff by 755 people.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said the U.S. would respond by September.

The Russian offices must close by Saturday. The order affects Russia's "chancery annex" in Washington and a "consular annex" in New York.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.