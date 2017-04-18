Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 18, 2:04 PM EDT

US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska's coast


Latest News
Russian rockets fuel tensions in the Balkans

CPJ: investigate threats to paper over Chechen gay torture

Russian magnate seeks $12 billion from government

Russia reports arrest of suspected subway bomb organizer

UK: Royal Navy escorting 2 Russian warships through Channel
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

Navy Commander Gary Ross, a Pentagon spokesman, says a pair of F-22 Raptor aircraft intercepted the Russian TU-95 Bear bombers on Monday.

Ross says the intercept was "safe and professional."

North American Aerospace Defense Command monitors air approaches to North America and defends the airspace.

Fox News said Tuesday the Russian planes flew within 100 miles (160 kilometers) of Alaska's Kodiak Island.

It said the American jets escorted the Russian bombers for 12 minutes. The bombers then flew back to eastern Russia.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.