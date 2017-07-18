AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 18, 7:25 PM EDT

Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Latest News
Chechnya becoming major player in rebuilding war-torn Syria

Russia warns US of response if its property is not returned

EU criticizes Russia over Jehovah's Witnesses ban

Tsunami advisory canceled after Russia 7.8 earthquake

Pop star, lobbyist: The cast of Trump's Russian connections
Have Trump and Putin met before? It depends when you asked
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia.

If confirmed, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate would take over the post amid ongoing investigations into contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

Huntsman has twice served as an ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush. He then served in that role in China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president.

The White House made the announcement shortly after it confirmed that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.