WASHINGTON (AP) -- The State Department says high-level diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia aimed at improving relations are due to begin next week.

The department said Friday that Thomas Shannon, undersecretary for political affairs, will travel to New York next week to meet Russia's deputy foreign minister "to discuss a range of bilateral issues."

The meeting on Monday will mark the start of a dialogue that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (SEHR'-gay LAHV'-rahf) agreed to last month in Moscow. The talks are intended to address festering irritants in the U.S.-Russia relationship that are hindering cooperation on larger issues such as Syria and Ukraine.