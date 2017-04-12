Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 12, 12:01 PM EDT

McConnell: Trump team better understands Russia's intentions

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The top Senate Republican says the Trump campaign was confused about Russia's intentions but the administration is figuring out that Russia is "never up to any good."

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had harsh words for the Russians and their role in Syria during a session with reporters in his home state of Kentucky on Wednesday. McConnell's criticism comes as Rex Tillerson makes his first visit to Russia as secretary of state.

Asked about Russia's involvement in Syria, McConnell said: "The one thing you can be sure about with the Russians is they're never up to any good, and they're not our friends."

McConnell said the Trump team "may have been somewhat confused about it during the campaign, but I think they're in the process of figuring that out."

