Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 7, 12:38 PM EDT

US report finds shortfalls in airstrike near Aleppo mosque

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

Documents
Indictment of Monzer al-Kassar
Latest Syria News
US says Raqqa fight will 'accelerate' as IS loses in Iraq

Q&A: Offensive against IS-held Raqqa has been long in coming

The Latest: US says fight for Raqqa will be 'difficult'

US-backed Syrian rebel force launches battle for IS capital

In Damascus, a general feeling that the war is winding down

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A U.S. military investigation has concluded that an American airstrike on a March meeting of al-Qaida leaders in Syria was legal and appropriate. But it found several shortfalls in the targeting process that failed to note that damaged and destroyed buildings were associated with an adjacent mosque.

It also concluded there may have been one civilian casualty in the attack that also killed about two dozen al-Qaida members.

Religious buildings are protected. The military must get higher approvals to bomb them if commanders believe they are being used for military or enemy purposes.

Army Brig. Gen. Paul Bontrager says the destroyed building was a school and a damaged adjacent building was a future mosque under construction.

Syrian opposition activists have said a number of civilians were killed in the strike.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.