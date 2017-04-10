Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 10, 2:04 PM EDT

Official: US military takes extra precautions in Syria

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

Document
Audio slideshow on soldier who suffered a brain injury
PDF copy of wounded soldiers complaining about treatment in recovery unit
Army's new electronic warfare manual
Multimedia
Another scandal hits a branch of the military.
Gays in the military timeline
Marines Train in Model Afghan Village
Military Greeters Welcome Troops Home
The MRAP vs. The HUMVEE
Honoring the Fallen
Database
Search the DOD Surplus Database
Latest News
Official: US military takes extra precautions in Syria

2 Marines demoted, more investigated in nude photo probe

Trump taps Tennessee lawmaker as Army secretary

US, Russia spar over maintaining military hotline in Syria

US restricts drone flights over 133 military facilities

Senate panel gives thumbs up to Trump's Air Force nominee

Top general on Congress' failure on budget: Malpractice
Documents
Indictment of Monzer al-Kassar
Latest Syria News
Chemical weapons attack latest in litany of Syria atrocities

US-backed Syrian fighters pressing IS gunmen in north

Syrian refugees see glimmer of hope in Trump's policy shift

Bereaved Syrian father: US missile strike not enough

The Latest: Turkish leader says Syria government blame clear
Related Multimedia
Compare the M4 and Other Rifles

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against American forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.

The spokesman, Col. John J. Thomas, told reporters at the Pentagon that the increased emphasis on defensive measures to protect U.S. troops on the ground in Syria led to a slight and temporary decline in offensive U.S. airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria.

Thomas said there has been no Syrian retaliation for the cruise missile attack, which he said destroyed or rendered inoperable more than 20 Syria air force planes.

He said the U.S. intends to return to full offensive air operations as soon as possible.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.