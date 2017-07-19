Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 19, 2:33 PM EDT

US complains to Turkey after map of posts in Syria published

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. military says it has raised concerns with Ankara over the publication of what Turkey's state-run news agency says is a map of U.S. military posts in Syria.

Anadolu Agency published a map Wednesday showing 10 locations where it says U.S. troops are located. The posts span a stretch of northern Syria controlled by Syrian Kurdish forces that the U.S. supports but Turkey considers terrorists.

The U.S. doesn't disclose where U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria are, for security reasons. The Pentagon says it can't independently determine where Anadolu got the information. But spokesman Eric Pahon says the U.S. would be "very concerned if officials from a NATO ally would purposefully endanger our forces by releasing sensitive information."

Pahon says that can disrupt efforts to defeat the Islamic State group.

