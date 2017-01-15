STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) -- A man was stabbed during an early morning house party at the home of a Massachusetts university chancellor while he was out of town, police said.

The stabbing happened early Sunday morning at the Stoughton home of University of Massachusetts Boston chancellor J. Keith Motley.

The 20-year-old unidentified victim was taken to a Boston hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

"I have learned about an incident that occurred at my residence last night and am very concerned about it as well as the health of the young man who was injured," Motley said in a statement. "I was traveling and not home at the time, but I am returning as quickly as possible so that I can fully understand what happened and respond accordingly. I will have more to say at that time," he said.

Police have not revealed the circumstances surrounding the stabbing or said whether they have any suspects. On Sunday, they urged anyone who attended the house party or has information about what happened to contact investigators.

Motley is the eighth chancellor of UMass Boston, a public research university in the city. He was appointed chancellor in 2007, and is a father to three children, according to his biography on the university's website.