Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 7, 9:42 PM EDT

Military orbiter's landing rattles Florida with sonic boom


Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
Military orbiter's landing rattles Florida with sonic boom

SpaceX launches top-secret spy satellite for US government

NASA spacewalking suits in short supply, report finds

China talking with European Space Agency about moon outpost

Trump calls US astronaut who broke record for time in space
Multimedia
Eco-dilemmas
Walk vs. drive calculator
Earth from Space: Astronauts Describe the View
Group Works to Restore Rivers
Earth Day timeline
Battle of the Drones?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- U.S. military officials say an unmanned spacecraft orbiting Earth since May 2015 has landed in Florida.

The Air Force posted tweets that the X37B spacecraft landed Sunday morning at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral after 718 days in orbit.

Multiple media outlets reported that the 29-foot-long spacecraft's return caused a sonic boom that rattled central Florida and could be heard as far away as Tampa and Fort Myers.

It's the spacecraft's first landing in Florida. Previous X37B missions have landed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

In a statement , officials said the X37B spacecraft is "an experimental test program to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the U.S. Air Force." Another mission is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral later this year.

---

This story has been corrected to show that X37B is a spacecraft not an aircraft.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.