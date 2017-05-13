Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 13, 2:27 AM EDT

AP FACT CHECK: US-China trade deal is big, but not that big

By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China's Silk Road forum latest effort to boost Xi's stature

Pakistan PM travels to China to attend Belt and Road Forum

'Silk Road' plan stirs unease over China's strategic goals

China's 'Silk Road' stirs unease over its strategic goals

S. Korea's Moon to send delegation to China amid frayed ties
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

WASHINGTON (AP) -- An AP Fact Check finds that the new American trade deal with China isn't as ground-breaking at the Trump administration would like to believe.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the trade plan involving American beef, cooked Chinese poultry and liquefied natural gas exports is historic. As he puts it, "more than has been done in the whole history of U.S.-China relations on trade."

But that pronouncement overlooks the opening of China by President Richard Nixon in 1972 and China's entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.

The agreement largely focuses on agricultural goods, energy and financial products. Trade experts have been quick to point out that it does nothing for U.S. manufacturers, long a source of tension in the relationship with China.

EDITOR'S NOTE - A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.