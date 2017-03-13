Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 13, 3:23 AM EDT

US congressman supports anti-immigration Dutch politician


Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Pope prays for all mistreated youths after Guatemala blaze

Pope seeks broad consultations for vicar of Rome

Vatican confirms papal trip to Egypt under study

South Dakota governor signs religious adoption protections

Religious leader heads effort to help man facing deportation

The Latest: Senators urge immigration officials to help man

Church cops? Congregation eyes its own unusual police force

NYPD intel chief: 1 person suspected in most Jewish threats

No ruling yet on man's bond request in Jewish threats case

South Dakota governor mum on religious adoption protections
Interactives
Video: The Struggle for Islam

Understanding Islam
Related Stories
US congressman supports anti-immigration Dutch politician

Officials warn of global religious extremism threat to China

Chinese Communist Party officials harden rhetoric on Islam

Congress probes Islamic State counterpropaganda operations

US commander signals larger, longer US presence in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A veteran Republican congressman is voicing support for a right-wing Dutch politician who opposes immigration and has spoken against Islam.

Rep. Steve King of Iowa, in a tweet Sunday, paid tribute to Geert Wilders, a veteran member of the Dutch Parliament who founded the Party of Freedom. It came as the Dutch prepare for an election Wednesday.

In the post on his verified Twitter account, King, who has served in the U.S. House since his election in 2002, said: Wilders "understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."

King is among conservatives who have strongly advocated an end to the U.S. practice of granting automatic citizenship to children born here to parents who are in the country illegally.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.