AP Radio AP Radio News:

Apr 27, 10:25 AM EDT

Flynn was warned not to accept foreign payments in 2014

By CHAD DAY and STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press

Latest News
Police raid Moscow office of group founded by Putin foe

The Latest: Minor damage to freighter that hit Russian ship

Montenegro says Russia banned its wine over NATO accession

Putin hosts Japan's Abe for talks on disputed islands

Russian navy ship sinks in Black Sea, all 78 crew rescued
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.

Also, the Defense Department inspector general's office confirms in a separate document that it is investigating whether Flynn failed to obtain prior approval.

The chairman and senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee say they want the Army to rule on whether Flynn informed and asked permission for the payments from Russian and Turkish entities.

Flynn earned tens of thousands of dollars from Russia's state-sponsored RT television network and from a Turkish businessman linked to Turkey's government.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.