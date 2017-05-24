WASHINGTON (AP) -- Government watchdogs say the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration misled Congress about an aggressive drug enforcement strategy that led to a series of deadly confrontations involving agents in Honduras.

In a report released Wednesday, inspectors general for the Justice and State Departments found sweeping problems with the 2012 operation. They say the agency failed to fully investigate it and gave inaccurate information to Congress.

The effort involved State Department helicopters and DEA agents working with Honduran police to intercept cocaine flights.

The watchdogs looked at three incidents between May and July of 2012. Those included a raid that killed four people and wounded four others, whom locals said were innocent civilians traveling the river at night.

The DEA says it has made changes, and the team no longer operates overseas.