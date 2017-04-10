Eagle Herald











Havana named as host city for 2017 International Jazz Day

By CHARLES J. GANS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- Herbie Hancock has twice before visited Havana to perform intimate solo-duet concerts with his Cuban counterpart Chucho Valdes, but at the end of April the two renowned jazz pianists will be collaborating on a grander scale.

Hancock and Valdes will be serving as artistic directors for the 6th International Jazz Day. On Monday, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization announced that Havana will be the global host city for the event, culminating with an all-star concert on April 30 at the recently renovated 19th-century Gran Teatro de La Habana. The concert will be broadcast live on Cuban television and live streamed by UNESCO.

Last year, Washington was the host city with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hosting the global concert at the White House.

