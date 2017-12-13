MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- The Latest on Republican Roy Moore refusing to concede defeat in Alabama U.S. Senate race (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

Alabama Republican Roy Moore says he is waiting for the "final count" in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.

Moore in a Wednesday video released by his campaign, said it was a close race and that some military and provisional ballots had yet to be counted.

Moore said he is waiting for certification of the final vote by the Alabama secretary of state. That is expected to occur sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.

Unofficial returns show that Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes or 1.5 percent.

Moore released the message several hours after Jones urged him to "do the right thing" and concede.

Moore, who is known for his evangelical politics, called the election a battle for the "heart and soul" of the country

---

4:20 p.m.

Democrat Doug Jones says he hopes Republican Roy Moore will "do the right thing" and concede the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Jones told a news conference that "it's time to heal."

Unofficial returns show Jones defeating Moore by about 20,000 votes, or 1.5 percent.

Moore said late Tuesday that he wanted to see if a recount would be triggered. State law says a recount will occur if the margin between two candidates is within half a percentage point.

Secretary of State John Merrill says it's "very unlikely" a recount will occur because of a narrowing vote tally.

---

6 a.m.

Alabama's election chief says the outcome of the state's U.S. Senate race is unlikely to change enough to trigger the recount Republican Roy Moore is seeking.

Alabama law triggers an automatic recount if the winner's margin of victory is less than half of 1 percent.

Democrat Doug Jones is leading Moore by 1.5 percent.

Secretary of State John Merrill says there are three types of votes yet to be counted that could potentially alter the margin: overseas ballots mailed in by military personnel and others; provisional ballots; and write-in votes.

Merrill said it's his observation that recounts rarely alter results significantly.

---

The story summary has been edited to correct the time element to Wednesday.