DENVER (AP) -- Utah has long stood out for going far beyond other western states in trying to get back control of its federally protected lands.

President Donald Trump is expected to shrink two national monuments in the state during a visit Monday.

That's the sort of move anathema to even other conservative western states. But the dynamic is different in Utah because of its geography and history.

It has the second-highest percent of federally owned land in the Lower 48. And it was settled by Mormons fleeing 19th century violence who thought they needed to control the land and its economy to protect themselves.