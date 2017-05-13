TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (AP) -- Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.

Kilmer announced he would be coming to Arizona in August on Facebook, the Sierra Vista Herald reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2pwaBIK). The visit is part of the Tombstone Lions Club and Tombstone Mustachery's first Doc Holli-Days event taking place Aug. 12 and 13.

In the movie, the character is based off of John Henry "Doc" Holliday, a dentist known for his part in the legendary shootout at O.K. Corral.

The event is still in the planning stages, Tombstone Mustachery co-owner Sherry Rudd said. "He kind of let the cat out of the bag," she said, laughing.

Rudd and her husband, Kevin, got the chance to meet Kilmer after the "Cinema Twain" show in Wickenburg last December. Kilmer told the couple of his ideas to sell Doc-inspired artwork in the area, and the group kept in contact.

Ideas for the event took shape in March. By April, Kilmer posted on Facebook that he would be coming.

"It's been a little crazy for us," Kevin said. "But it's definitely going to be fun."

Event officials have been considered ideas such as a look-a-like contest, poker tournament, a parade, a peach-pie eating contest honoring Holliday's Georgia roots and an early birthday party for the character who was born Aug. 14.

Kilmer may also be available for meet-and-greets, officials said.

---

Information from: Sierra Vista Herald, http://www.svherald.com