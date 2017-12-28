Eagle Herald











LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably "missed the mark."

Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and New Year's resolutions to Clinton.

Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal - stop telling women what they should or can do.

