Mar 25, 5:31 PM EDT

1 dead on Vegas Strip shooting, gunman barricaded on bus

By SALLY HO
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting that left one person dead, officials said.

The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard. Police stood watch near the bus.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

She said one died and the other was in fair condition.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

