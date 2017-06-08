Eagle Herald











Ex-governor, wrestler Jesse Ventura heads back to Russian TV


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura says he hasn't been able to find work since his highly-publicized defamation lawsuit against "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle, so he's returning to Russian TV with a new commentary show.

Ventura told The Associated Press on Thursday that he has personal assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that "The World According to Jesse" won't be censored by the government-funded RT network.

Ventura says he lost health insurance with the Screen Actors Guild union last year because he wasn't doing enough work in the industry. He says the RT contract he signed provides health insurance. Ventura says the first of 32 shows is expected to air in the next few weeks.

Ventura's 2015 show "Off the Grid" was carried by RT America.

