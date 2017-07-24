WASHINGTON (AP) -- The leader of Veterans of Foreign Wars is taking aim at President Donald Trump over a House plan to fill a sudden budget shortfall at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

VFW National Commander Brian Duffy was referring to a House bill that would shift $2 billion from other VA programs to continue paying for the VA's Choice program, which gives veterans access to private doctors.

He told the group's national convention in New Orleans that the plan violates Trump's campaign promise to VFW last year that the "VA would remain a public system, because it is a public trust."

Duffy says the House plan is unacceptable privatization and would increase out of pocket costs for veterans and harm their care. The House was moving to pass legislation later Monday.