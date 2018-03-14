Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 14, 1:47 PM EDT

The Latest: Rick Perry says he doesn't want VA job

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he has no interest in becoming the next head of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Perry is rejecting speculation that he would soon take over the position after the White House floated his name to replace embattled VA Secretary David Shulkin.

Speaking after a Senate hearing, Perry said he's keeping his job and made a reference to reports as "fake news." Perry says he's energy secretary "until the foreseeable future - happily."

Two people familiar with White House discussions told The Associated Press Tuesday that President Donald Trump is considering ousting Shulkin, who has faced an insurgency within his department and fresh allegations that he used a member of his security detail to run personal errands.

--

12:27 a.m.

President Donald Trump is considering putting Energy Secretary Rick Perry in charge of the Department of Veterans Affairs, replacing David Shulkin as he faces criticism within his department.

Two people familiar with Trump's thinking tell The Associated Press that Trump has floated the notion of moving Perry to the VA. One official says Trump raised the idea with Perry on Monday but didn't offer him the job.

The VA inspector general is looking into a complaint by a member of Shulkin's security detail. Two people familiar with the allegation tell the AP that the person was asked to accompany Shulkin to a Home Depot and carry furniture into his home.

An internal report last month found ethics violations in connection with Shulkin's summer trip to Europe with his wife.

