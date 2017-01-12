Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 12, 4:14 PM EST

Judge denies bail for indicted Volkswagen executive

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Document
Governors' letter seeking federal help for auto industry (PDF)
Multimedia
Toyota recall
50 Years of Honda in the U.S.
Look at Detroit automakers
The Cars That Made Chrysler Famous
Latest News
GM's Opel sees higher sales in 2016, but Britain a concern

Ford adding diesel engine, other features to F-150

Auto industry's relationship with Trump takes dramatic turn

MIAMI (AP) -- A judge has denied release on bail for a Volkswagen AG executive indicted in the company's U.S. emissions scandal.

A Miami federal judge ruled Thursday that 48-year-old Oliver Schmidt was too great a risk to flee to Germany, where prosecutors said the U.S. could not extradite him. Five other Volkswagen executives have also been charged in an indictment released Wednesday in Detroit.

Schmidt's attorneys said they will try again to obtain his release on bond before a judge in Detroit, where the case will be tried.

The charges of conspiracy and fraud against Schmidt are part of the government case against VW for knowingly selling diesel vehicles that didn't meet U.S. emissions standards. The company itself has agreed to plead guilty and pay a record $4.3 billion criminal penalty.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.