Jul 6, 4:30 PM EDT

Lawsuits filed over Trump voting commission requests

By HOLLY RAMER and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud is facing further pushback in the form of lawsuits seeking to block the collection of detailed voter information.

In New Hampshire, a Democratic senator, a Republican representative and the local American Civil Liberties Union chapter on Thursday sued Secretary of State Bill Gardner.

Gardner is a member of the Republican president's commission. He plans to submit some of the requested information. He says doing so is legal, but the lawsuit argues such data can be shared only in specific situations.

The Washington-based Electronic Privacy Information Center also filed a lawsuit this week arguing that the commission should have completed an assessment of privacy concerns before making the request.

In a court filing Wednesday, the commission said there's nothing wrong with one government entity sharing public information with another.

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

